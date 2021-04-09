After Announcing Oscar 2021 Nominees, Priyanka Chopra Set To Present At BAFTA Awards – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the presenters at the upcoming 74 British Academy Film Awards, which will take place on April 10 and 11 at Royal Albert Hall. The actress, who is currently in London, took to Instagram Stories to repost from the official BAFTA Instagram page, announcing the news. “So honoured and excited to be presenting at the #EEBAFTAs this Sunday!” she wrote.

The category she will present, EE BAFTA, represents the Rising Star Award that honours new talent. Earlier called the Orange Rising Star Award, it is now designed as EE owing to commercial reasons. Other presenters this year include Phoebe Dynevor, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Cynthia Erivo, Hugh Grant, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Felicity Jones, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, and Pedro Pascal.

Priyanka and other presenters at London will be joined virtually by presenters from Los Angeles including Rose Byrne, Andra Day, Anna Kendrick, and Renee Zellweger.

Priyanka’s last outing onscreen was “The White Tiger”, a film she featured in as well as executive-produced.

Interestingly, “The White Tiger” has two nominations at the BAFTAs this year — for lead actor Adarsh Gourav in the Leading Actor category, and writer-director Ramin Bahrami in the category of Best Adapted Screenplay.

Recently, Priyanka and her husband, pop star Nick Jonas, announced the Oscars 2021 nominations.

