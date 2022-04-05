After ‘Baby Bump’ Speculations, Hailey Bieber Responds to Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Bieber has put an end to rumors that she is ‘pregnant’ after her appearance on the red carpet at the Grammys. Pictured: Getty

Hailey Bieber has hit back at speculation that she is pregnant with her husband Justin Bieber following her appearance at the Grammys.

The 25-year-old model attended the event with her husband over the weekend, where she wore a stunning floaty white gown that looked elegant as ever.

Justin Bieber fans have historic…