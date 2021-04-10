After Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya’s Stars Shone, Offer Famous TV Show – Bollywood News: Latest Bollywood News & Bollywood Gossip – Tech Kashif

Rahul Vaidya, runner-up of Bigg Boss 14, the country’s biggest and most famous television reality show, made a lot of headlines inside the house. His friendship with Eli Gony and Jasmine Bhasin was very popular. He also proposed to his girlfriend Disha Parmar for marriage on national television. Rahul Vaidya is a tremendous singer and carries many talents within himself. He is also good at acting with dance. After the show ended, Rahul Vaidya also received a commercial offer, which he has shot with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In a recent interview, Rahul Vaidya said that not only has he been offered several top television shows, but he has refused to do so. Rahul says that after ‘Bigg Boss 14’, I was offered many top television shows. I do not want to name, because when a proposal is not accepted what is the point of mentioning a name? I have no misconception about television shows. I just can’t see myself shifting 12 hours for television.

Rahul Vaidya says, “As a singer, I work at night and sleep during the day. I can’t work in a fixed shift. Many contestants did music videos after leaving Bigg Boss. I’m a singer , And I do it. ” Need to make more music videos. I have not learned to work in 12-hour shifts. Making music is different. It wakes me up at night and I sleep during the day. While shooting with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for a commercial, rumors were widespread that the actress was also going to do a film with her.