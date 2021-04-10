LATEST

After Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya’s Stars Shone, Offer Famous TV Show – Bollywood News: Latest Bollywood News & Bollywood Gossip – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
After Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya's stars shone, offer famous TV show – Bollywood News: Latest Bollywood News & Bollywood Gossip

After Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya's stars shone, offer famous TV show – Bollywood News: Latest Bollywood News & Bollywood Gossip

Rahul Vaidya, runner-up of Bigg Boss 14, the country’s biggest and most famous television reality show, made a lot of headlines inside the house. His friendship with Eli Gony and Jasmine Bhasin was very popular. He also proposed to his girlfriend Disha Parmar for marriage on national television. Rahul Vaidya is a tremendous singer and carries many talents within himself. He is also good at acting with dance. After the show ended, Rahul Vaidya also received a commercial offer, which he has shot with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In a recent interview, Rahul Vaidya said that not only has he been offered several top television shows, but he has refused to do so. Rahul says that after ‘Bigg Boss 14’, I was offered many top television shows. I do not want to name, because when a proposal is not accepted what is the point of mentioning a name? I have no misconception about television shows. I just can’t see myself shifting 12 hours for television.

Rahul Vaidya says, “As a singer, I work at night and sleep during the day. I can’t work in a fixed shift. Many contestants did music videos after leaving Bigg Boss. I’m a singer , And I do it. ” Need to make more music videos. I have not learned to work in 12-hour shifts. Making music is different. It wakes me up at night and I sleep during the day. While shooting with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for a commercial, rumors were widespread that the actress was also going to do a film with her.

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
846
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
844
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
810
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
785
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
774
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
755
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
736
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
704
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
660
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
659
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top