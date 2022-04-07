After Chelsea – Real Madrid (1-3): European press at the feet of “King” Karim Benzema

,9 best in the world“. As for Real Madrid, who devoted almost five or six tweets to Karim Benzema on Wednesday evening, there is no debate. Yes, the French striker, who scored a hat-trick against Chelsea (1-3) in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League, firmly settled on the throne of the best striker on the planet. With 11 goals in the same C1 season, “KB9” has in any case entered history, the first Frenchman to achieve such a performance player has become.

,he is simply the king of europe“, writes the Madrid daily As In full page this Thursday. or : “Los Merengues won because they have Benzema and Chelsea, no. In fact, neither team has Benzema, who is worth half a dozen positions. He leaves London bathed in gold(…) he is the best player in the world“. For another, brandBenzema’s place”Big Ben“Wednesday evening in London. From the Catalan media, not necessarily the after party…