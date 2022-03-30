After considering surgery, LA Clippers’ Paul George scores 34 in return for 3-month absence

LOS ANGELES — Three months after seriously considering surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, Paul George climbed for a glee-oop pass, sailing out of bounds, where As far as he could go, extended his right hand to catch the ball before hitting it all in one motion for a lay.

George’s elbow is feeling good again – and it has been shown that he had 34 points, six assists and four steals, which set the Clippers to an encouraging comeback in their 121-115 win over the Utah Jazz in crypto court. returned in. .com Arena on Tuesday nights.

George hit 5 of 7 shots – including 3 of 4 3-pointers in the third quarter, when he burst for his 20 points, helping the Clippers erase a 25-point deficit with 8:07 remaining in the frame Of. He 6…