After Corona got infected, Pooja Hegde did herself home quarantine, said- Thank you for love and support

Corona continues to wreak havoc throughout the nation, so Bollywood celebs are additionally falling prey to it. Prior to now few days, many stars have change into corona contaminated. The brand new identify of actress Pooja Hegde has now been added to this record. Pooja herself has given details about this on social media.

Pooja received contaminated by Corona

Pooja Hegde wrote in her social media submit, ‘Good day, you all have to inform that I’ve change into corona contaminated. Following all the rules, I’ve remoted myself and quarantined dwelling. Prior to now few individuals, who’ve are available in contact with me, I request all of them to get their Kovid take a look at executed too.

Keep dwelling keep protected

Pooja Hegde additional wrote in her submit, ‘Due to all of you in your love and help. My well being is okay now All of you please keep dwelling, keep protected and deal with your self. ‘ Following this submit by Pooja Hegde, #PoojaHegde is trending on Twitter. Followers are praying for the actress to get better as quickly as doable.

Upcoming Initiatives of Pooja

Tell us that Pooja Hegde will quickly be seen within the movie Radhe-Shyam together with actor Prabhas. Aside from Radhey Shyam, Pooja Hegde can even be seen within the Ranveer Singh starrer movie Circus. The movie is directed by Rohit Shetty. Together with these two movies, Pooja can be part of Thalapathi 65. Together with this, Pooja’s track Zindagi has been launched a while in the past, which followers have given lots of love.