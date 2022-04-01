After Cronula beat Newcastle, Penrith Panthers registered a 26-12 win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs

The cliché of being more difficult to defend a title than a win is worn for a very good reason. The fire of a challenger is a more dynamic and reliable fuel than the heat of being a champion.

But Penrith’s 26-12 win over South Sydney in the Grand Final rematch confirmed what we already knew – the reigning Premiers would end Round 4 as the only unbeaten team in the NRL with a month to match. After all, they are the league’s undisputed top dog.

There is still a lot left to do this season and a lot of teams will settle their issues and rise to Penrith’s level.

Genesis will bump them into a speeding truck like it did last year and, while Penrith will struggle for many years to come, this season is the last time these particular Panthers will be together.

William …