After defeating Rajasthan, Dhoni said, it is difficult to keep yourself fit at this age – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

New Delhi: Chennai Tremendous Kings (CSK) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 45 runs in IPL 2021 yesterday. CSK elected to bat first after dropping the toss, scoring 188 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. In response, RR scored 143 runs for 9 wickets of their 20 overs. After the match, CSK captain Mahendra Singh has given an enormous assertion relating to his health.

Based on Dhoni, it’s not really easy to maintain your self match with age and to compete with younger gamers of IPL. Dhoni additionally mentioned that his gradual batting may additionally result in the group’s defeat within the second match. Dhoni mentioned, “It’s not simple to maintain your self match with age, however if you play, you do not need anybody to query your health. There is no such thing as a assure of efficiency. I by no means assured my efficiency after I was 24 years outdated. no. I assure that I’m 40 years outdated at present.

On the identical time, Dhoni mentioned, “If individuals don’t level fingers at me for calling me unfit, then it will likely be the largest factor for me.” I’ve to compete with my youthful colleagues within the IPL. They’re superb at working. Very quick, I take pleasure in difficult them ”.

