After Facebook, LinkedIn’s 500 million users leaked data – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

After Facebook, LinkedIn's 500 million users leaked data

Less than a week after the data leaks of 533 million Facebook users, the data was leaked from another social media platform. Yes, we are talking about Microsoft’s authorized professional networking platform LinkedIn. The data of a total of 500 million users of this platform has been leaked and is now being sold online. A hacker group has stolen users’ data from its profile, which is now being sold online.

Data leaks include users’ full name, email ID, address, phone number, workplace information and other information that is being sold online. This report has been disclosed by CyberNews. The report states that the hacker group is selling data from these users for 2 million where the amount may increase in the future. This means that these groups can sell users’ information in the form of bitcoins. In a statement following the data leaks, LinkedIn said it examined the findings to determine if the data provided for sale was from websites and companies and had no links to their platforms.

The company further noted that, in our review, we found that it contained publicly visible member profile data taken from LinkedIn, but this data was not breech. The company said that the account data of the private member has not been taken from our platform. The company further stated that, whenever a member tries to get data, we do not allow it and immediately stop it. But the report makes it clear that users’ data is sourced from LinkedIn. Let us know that a few days ago, the data of 53.3 crore users of Facebook was leaked, of which 61 million data was also from the Indian users. This leaked data also contained information from each user. Facebook had said in this case that it was in 2019 that the company decided the same year.

