After failing to extend Aaron Judge, the Yankees beat the Red Sox

It was all designed for Aaron to be the master of the day of judgement. Two outs, bottom of ninth, tie game on day one in the Bronx. Judge comes to bat and double rips a line-drive into the left field corner. He has to go on with the winning run, doesn’t he? Surely this will happen in the future.

No. The judge was stranded at second base. Yankees beat Boston Red Sox 6-5, on a single from Josh Donaldson in the 11th inning. At last the judges were on deck. It was fitting for an opener that didn’t quite feel right.

The judge started the day by visiting the prime real estate in Brett Gardner’s old locker, Home Clubhouse at Yankee Stadium: next to an empty stall, right next to the shower, with a clear view of the TV.

“I talked to Gardy about it a little bit – he said, ‘Take care…