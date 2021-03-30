LATEST

After Gauhar Khan FIR and Controversy and alert, the paparazzi started distributing paparazzi as soon as they saw the camera, watch the video – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
After Gauhar Khan FIR and Controversy and alert, the paparazzi started distributing paparazzi as soon as they saw the camera, watch the video - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

The BMC had lodged an FIR against the actress Gauhar Khan in the violation of Covid-19 guidelines in the past. About two weeks after the controversy, Gauhar Khan appeared in front of the camera. As soon as Paparazzi saw him, he started demanding to give her poses. At the same time, Gauhar Khan has become so cautious about the controversy after the FIR of BMC that it appeared in the video that went viral. He distributed a sanitizer to the paparazzi before posing in front of the camera.

Actually, a recent video has become viral on social media. In this video, Gauhar Light is seen wearing a yellow colored suit. He has his face covered with a mask and has a sanitizer in his hand. As soon as she gets out of her car, Paparaji comes to take her pictures. Seeing this, Gauhar gets shocked and asks them where did you come from and which corner were you hiding in. I was shocked… thank you guys. As soon as she says this, Gauhar goes to the paparazzi with a sanitizer and starts spraying it in everyone’s hands. Watch this video of Gauhar Khan going viral here-

The paparazzi are also surprised to see Gauhar Khan doing this. Gauhar says that all of you, first take the sanitizer, where you must have come from… what-you must have been riding. After giving the sanitizer, Gauhar goes near his car, takes off the mask and poses in front of the camera and does not disappoint Paparazzi.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top