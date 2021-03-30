After Gauhar Khan FIR and Controversy and alert, the paparazzi started distributing paparazzi as soon as they saw the camera, watch the video – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

The BMC had lodged an FIR against the actress Gauhar Khan in the violation of Covid-19 guidelines in the past. About two weeks after the controversy, Gauhar Khan appeared in front of the camera. As soon as Paparazzi saw him, he started demanding to give her poses. At the same time, Gauhar Khan has become so cautious about the controversy after the FIR of BMC that it appeared in the video that went viral. He distributed a sanitizer to the paparazzi before posing in front of the camera.

Actually, a recent video has become viral on social media. In this video, Gauhar Light is seen wearing a yellow colored suit. He has his face covered with a mask and has a sanitizer in his hand. As soon as she gets out of her car, Paparaji comes to take her pictures. Seeing this, Gauhar gets shocked and asks them where did you come from and which corner were you hiding in. I was shocked… thank you guys. As soon as she says this, Gauhar goes to the paparazzi with a sanitizer and starts spraying it in everyone’s hands. Watch this video of Gauhar Khan going viral here-

The paparazzi are also surprised to see Gauhar Khan doing this. Gauhar says that all of you, first take the sanitizer, where you must have come from… what-you must have been riding. After giving the sanitizer, Gauhar goes near his car, takes off the mask and poses in front of the camera and does not disappoint Paparazzi.