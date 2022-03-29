After HC intervention, Kerala govt issues order against general strike

Most shops in Kochi remained shut owing to the Bharat Bandh. (Express Photo)

A statement by the trade unions informed that roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have also decided to join the strike. The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has said that banking services may get affected due to the strike. Workers from various other sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance are expected to participate in the strike.

The nationwide strike will, however, have limited impact in West Bengal as the government issued an order saying all offices were to remain open and the employees would have to mandatorily report to duty. “In view of calls given by different trade unions for a 48-hour nationwide strike/bandh on March…