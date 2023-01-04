LATEST

After her arrival in Riyadh .. Georgina denies the rumors with two pictures and a comment

After her arrival in Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Georgina Rodriguez published pictures in which she talked about her pride in the international star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

She denied the reports circulating about the “tension” of the relationship with the player, who was recently transferred to the ranks of the Saudi Al-Nasr Club.

There have been many rumors recently that the relationship between Cristiano and Georgina is “not as good” as it might appear on social media, according to the newspaper “Marca”.

Georgina published, on her Twitter account, a picture of Ronaldo in the Saudi Al-Nasr shirt, and attached a comment to it saying, “A new chapter begins! Once again, who is the best in the world appears…I am proud.”

And through her account on the Instagram site, which has more than 43 million followers, Georgina shared a picture that Ronaldo collected at the beginning of their relationship, and attached a comment saying, “When I was 22 years old, I met the love of my life” and “How beautiful we were.”

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr last week with a two-and-a-half-year contract, in a deal estimated by the media at more than 200 million euros, equivalent to 210.94 million dollars, according to Reuters.

Yesterday, Tuesday, the beautiful Georgina imitated the star Cristiano Ronaldo, and appeared to the audience with words of welcome in Arabic, telling the Al-Nasr club fans at Marsool Park stadium: “Hello and welcome.” Arabic: “I am my world.”

The Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo, revealed his happiness at moving to the Saudi club Al-Nasr, adding that he seeks to break records with his new club.

Ronaldo concluded: I have passed the stage of worrying about what people say about me, and I know that the Saudi League is very competitive, and I seek to start participating with the team from the next match if the coach allows me. I am a distinguished player and I broke all records there and I seek to break some of them here as well.

