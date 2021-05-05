After High Tech High teachers worked to form a union, the school fired an organizer – The San Diego Union-Tribune

The California Teachers Association filed an unfair labor practice charge Tuesday against the High Tech High charter school network for firing a San Diego-area teacher who has been helping to organize a union throughout the network.

Jared Hutchins, who taught government at the High Tech High North County campus, was fired Thursday, about a week after he and other teachers announced they were forming a union — and hours after Hutchins was quoted in an sdnews.com article about the new union, called the High Tech High Educators Collective.

High Tech High is one of San Diego County’s largest charter school networks, with 16 elementary and secondary schools and about 6,300 students. It is known for its nontraditional approaches, including its emphasis on real-world, project-based learning and its graduate school for educators.

Charter schools are privately-run schools that are publicly funded. Most of them are not unionized.

Advertisement

More than 60 percent of High Tech High’s 400 educators signed a petition last month to form the union, supporters said. On April 23 teachers filed a petition with the state Public Employment Relations Board to recognize the union.

Hutchins and other High Tech High teachers said they want to create a union to give teachers a voice in school decision making and protection from at-will firings.

“Our at-will employment status is the bedrock of what has unfortunately become a culture of fear amongst our staff, and that’s what we’re trying to change with collectivizing,” Hutchins said in an interview with the Union-Tribune two days before he was fired.

Hutchins said he believes he was terminated because of his involvement with the union efforts.

He also said he believes he was fired in retaliation for advocating for an anti-racist culture at High Tech High. Hutchins, who identifies as a biracial Black man, said he was part of a team of teachers conducting anti-racist training for High Tech High teachers.

He said he has brought up concerns with administrators about how High Tech High has addressed or not addressed issues of racial equity.

For example, he criticized an email sent to staff by a High Tech High administrator about George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police, because in his opinion the email did not blame the violence on the police.

Hutchinson said he also was rebuffed when he tried to talk to a non-Black teacher about a course unit she called “The Black Experience.”

Advertisement

“Concerns that teachers have are just ignored, and if you make too much noise, they fire you,” Hutchins said.

High Tech High CEO Rasheed Meadows said in a statement: “Out of respect for Mr. Hutchins’ privacy, High Tech High cannot comment on personnel matters. However, continually building a more diverse, equitable, inclusive, and anti-racist community has been a top priority for me and my team ever since I joined High Tech High as CEO last August.”

Meadows said High Tech High has invested in ongoing diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism training for staff and adopted a more equitable approach to hiring.

“While we will always have room to grow, we are fiercely committed to making High Tech High an inclusive, anti-racist environment that affirms and makes space for everyone,” he said.

Advertisement

Meadows declined to comment on the unionization effort.

Meadows went to Hutchins’ classroom at the end of the school day Thursday, along with the North County campus director, and told him he was fired effective immediately, Hutchins said.

Hutchins said they told him he did not do a good job of supporting students, was dismissive of the school director and had conflicts with other staff.

Hutchins denied those claims and said that before Thursday, he had not been reprimanded, disciplined or told by leadership that he was doing a poor job in the four years he has worked for High Tech High.

Advertisement

They brought his final paycheck that included pay for the rest of the school year and offered Hutchins an $11,000 severance if he agreed to take no legal action against the network, Hutchins said, but he refused.

The CTA’s unfair labor practice charge accuses High Tech High of violating the Educational Employment Relations Act, which prohibits employers from making threats, retaliating and otherwise discriminating against employees who exercise their labor rights. The law prohibits employers from deterring or discouraging employees from participating in a union.

The charge demands that High Tech High reinstate Hutchins with back pay and interest and cease and desist from threats, retaliation or discrimination against employees or otherwise discouraging them from being in a union.

Push for more protections, less turnover

Teachers at most of the nation’s charter schools are not unionized — a key difference from most district public schools.

Advertisement

About 10 charter schools in San Diego County and roughly a quarter of the state’s charter schools are unionized, according to the California Teachers Association.

For Sara Kennedy, an English language learner coordinator at High Tech High International, the pandemic highlighted how little voice teachers have in school decision making.

“This year in particular has made it abundantly clear that some of the things we took for granted as far as protections aren’t really here,” Kennedy said. “It’s been clear that our jobs have always been up to the whims of whoever is our administrator, whoever is in charge, but this year it’s been even more dramatic.”

Hutchins and other teachers said they are not given a formal performance evaluation or coaching process, like teachers in school districts are.

Advertisement

They said they have watched fellow teachers be fired seemingly out of the blue, without clear reasons.

Other teachers have been leaving High Tech High in significant numbers to work for school districts that pay better or because they don’t feel supported by administration, Hutchins said, especially teachers of color.

Meanwhile High Tech High has had one of the region’s highest-paid school CEOs. The network paid its former CEO, Larry Rosenstock, at least $358,482 in 2018, according to its tax filing. By contrast, the annual salary for the superintendent of San Diego Unified, the county’s largest district, was $260,898 in 2018.

Teacher turnover has been high at High Tech High schools, which has made it hard for students, said Becky Frost, a fifth-grade teacher at High Tech Elementary Explorer.

Advertisement

She said her son, who is a senior at a High Tech High school, struggled to find a teacher who could write him a letter of recommendation because so many of his teachers had been fired or left to work for a school district

“It’s hard to have this teacher turnover, especially when we’re trying to create a community,” Frost said.

Teachers said in an April 20 letter to administration that they also formed the union because they want to see more equitable practices at High Tech High, and “actively reject” White supremacist culture within the network.

“This past year’s pandemic and the ongoing fight for racial justice have highlighted areas where our organization can grow,” teachers wrote. “As we return to campus, it is clear that inequities remain.”

Advertisement

High Tech High will hold a board meeting via Zoom on Thursday at 5 p.m. For directions go to https://www.hightechhigh.org