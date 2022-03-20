After Holi, Katrina Kaif went on a dinner date with mother-in-law, Vicky Kaushal also seen together – Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif enjoy dinner with their families after holi watch viral video tmov

Seeing Bollywood’s most romantic and power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal together is no less than a treat for the fans. After the banging Holi celebration, this loving couple of Beetown was spotted with the family. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enjoyed dinner with the family after celebrating Holi. The fans were delighted to see the couple outside a restaurant in Mumbai last night.

Videos and photos with Katrina and Vicky’s family are dominating the social media platform. Vicky’s parents Shyam Kaushal, actor’s mother and brother Sunny Kaushal were also seen with the couple. Katrina’s mother also joined those people. In the video, Katrina Kaif’s special bond with mother-in-law is formed on seeing it.

Stunning look of Chhaya couple on dinner night

Katrina Kaif’s look was quite attractive on dinner night. The actress appeared in a full denim look on dinner night. Katrina teamed up a denim skirt with a denim shirt. Katrina is looking very stunning in light glowing makeup and open hair. At the same time, Vicky Kaushal is looking quite handsome in black shirt and gray pants.

Fans are reacting like this

Seeing Katrina and Vicky together, the fans are showering their immense love on them. Some are telling the couple as adorable, while some are cute. A user commented on seeing the couple with the family – beautiful family… don’t take a look.

Talking about the work front, Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in the film Govinda Naam Mera. At the same time, Katrina will be seen in Merry Christmas. Apart from this, the actress also has phone Bhoot and Tiger-3.