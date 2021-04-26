After losing the match against CSK, Virat Kohli got a big blow – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Sports desk. Friends tell you that RCB captain Virat Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over-rate during the IPL match against CSK.

For your information, let us tell you that ‘RCB captain Virat Kohli (Virat kohli) has been fined for slow over in IPL match against CSK. For speed, the team had its first offense in this season and hence Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh.

Friends RCB suffered their first defeat in this season of IPL. Earlier, KKR captain Eoin Morgan, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni have been fined Rs 12 lakh.