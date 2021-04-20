After Manav Gohil tests positive, makers of Shaadi Mubarak to halt shooting – TMT Updates

In contrast to the makers of different TV reveals who’ve shifted base to different states because of the lockdown in Maharashtra, the makers of Shaadi Mubarak, have determined to take a break until issues are again to regular.

Manav Gohil aka KT ji of Shaadi Mubarak has examined optimistic for COVID-19 and is presently quarantined at dwelling. After the lockdown imposed by the Maharashtra authorities, a number of TV reveals have shifted their base out of Mumbai. However the makers of Shaadi Mubarak have determined to take a break and are available again with contemporary episodes solely after Could 1.

In an interview with BT, producer Sumeet Mittal confirmed the information and stated, “Manav is presently contaminated with coronavirus and has quarantined himself at dwelling. Whereas many units relocated to different cities, we felt that it was an amicable resolution that we don’t shift base and are available again with contemporary episodes after Could 1. The scenario is unpredictable proper now and we are able to solely pray that issues get higher quickly. The choice was taken mutually with the channel.”