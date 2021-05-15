After marriage, Bumrah praised Shane Bond, said – He has my career …..

Recently, the Indian team’s fast bowler Jaspreet Bumrah has tied up with TV anchor Sanjana Ganesan, the two have been discussed on social media, but now the Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah said that the former New Zealand fast bowler and Currently Shane Bond, the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians, played an important role in improving his career,

Bumrah said in the video released by Mumbai Indians, “I always try to talk to him, even when I am with the Indian team, so it has been a good journey and hopefully every year I learn I will continue and try to add some new things to my bowling.

Bumrah said, “He (Bond) played an important role in it. It has been a very good relationship so far and it is expected that it will remain strong in the coming years as well. ”

Bond also called Bumrah the best death overs bowler in the world. The Indian bowler was praised by New Zealand left-arm fast bowler and Bumrah’s partner Trent Bolt in the Mumbai Indians.