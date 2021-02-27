ENTERTAINMENT

After marriage, this is the first time for Niharika

Posted on
After marriage, this is the first time for Niharika
After marriage, this is the first time for Niharika

It is known that last year, Niharika konidelaHas a daughter Naga Babu Tied the knot with Chaitanya. After marriage, she is now coming to the silver screen very soon. As per the latest report, the Tamil film starring Niharika Konidela opposite Vijay Manchuthi, titled O Manchi Rajju Chusi, is set for a grand release on 19 March.

The film O Manki Rajju Silence is played by Arumuga Kumar and the makers are planning to capitalize on the whims of Vijay Sethupathi, which is based on the glory of their previous offerings – Master, and Uppena. Venkata Swamy is hoping that the Telugu audience will definitely give the film a big hit.

O Manchi Rajju Chusi Chepa also stars Gautam Karthik, Gayatri Shankar, VG Chandrasekhar, Ramesh Tilak and others in key roles, and is moderated by Apollo Productions. It has music by Justin Prabhakaran. Cinematography is handled by Saravanan and edited by R. Govinda Raj.

The distribution rights for the Telugu version of the film starring Niharika and Vijay Sethupathi include Apollo Productions’ Dr. Raviri was owned by Venkata Swamy and was presented by Sri Ravuri Alkeshwari. The film is a remake of the Tamil hit ‘Oru Naal Naal Pothu Solaran’.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
937
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
913
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
839
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
733
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
696
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
690
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });