After marriage, this is the first time for Niharika

It is known that last year, Niharika konidelaHas a daughter Naga Babu Tied the knot with Chaitanya. After marriage, she is now coming to the silver screen very soon. As per the latest report, the Tamil film starring Niharika Konidela opposite Vijay Manchuthi, titled O Manchi Rajju Chusi, is set for a grand release on 19 March.

The film O Manki Rajju Silence is played by Arumuga Kumar and the makers are planning to capitalize on the whims of Vijay Sethupathi, which is based on the glory of their previous offerings – Master, and Uppena. Venkata Swamy is hoping that the Telugu audience will definitely give the film a big hit.

O Manchi Rajju Chusi Chepa also stars Gautam Karthik, Gayatri Shankar, VG Chandrasekhar, Ramesh Tilak and others in key roles, and is moderated by Apollo Productions. It has music by Justin Prabhakaran. Cinematography is handled by Saravanan and edited by R. Govinda Raj.

The distribution rights for the Telugu version of the film starring Niharika and Vijay Sethupathi include Apollo Productions’ Dr. Raviri was owned by Venkata Swamy and was presented by Sri Ravuri Alkeshwari. The film is a remake of the Tamil hit ‘Oru Naal Naal Pothu Solaran’.