After Months Absence, Celine Dion Comes Out of Her Silence for a Good Cause (VIDEO)

This is something to reassure fans Celine Dion, who have heard little from him for several months. Last February, when she had not been in the media for a long time, and had canceled several dates of her US tour, for medical reasons, her relatives told Paris that her health condition was the reason for this absence. , Celine has long had digestive problems, and it causes muscle cramps, but also leads to weight loss. On that, which is not already thick, it shows. (…) The disease is not serious, does not require an operation, but does require long medical treatment and a strict diet. A source explained to the magazine.