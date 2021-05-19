After Moving From Hawaii to Colorado, Isaac Vallance Commits to WVU Tech – SwimSwam

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey

After making the move from Hawaii to Colorado just three years ago, Isaac Vallance has announced that he will be traveling to West Virginia to spend the next four years swimming at the West Virginia University Institute of Technology. Vallance currently attends Liberty High School and swims club with Falfins Swimming.

I chose WVU Tech because I want to be a part of a high-performing swim team and major in Forensic Investigation. I know I will be able to see how fast I can really be and earn a quality education at the same time. I want to take this opportunity to give a big thank you to my club team coach, Coach Jorge Fernandez of Falfins Swim Club, for pushing me, believing in me, and helping me get to levels of swimming I never thought I could get to. I would also like to thank my recruiting coach, Coach Rick Paine of American College Connection, for guiding me, making me ask myself the hard questions, and assisting me through the college selection process. Finally, I’d like to thank my new WVU Tech coach, Coach William Hughes, for allowing me to join your team. I can’t wait to hit the water. GO GOLDEN BEARS!!!

Vallance swims primarily freestyle, competing in every event from the 50 to 1650. At the 2020 Colorado Senior Short Course Championships, he took fifth in the 1650 free, touching in 17:16.30. His best time in the 500 free also comes from 2020, when he dipped below 5:00 for the first time, finishing in 4:58.52. With altitude adjustment, that time converts to 4:53.82.

Best SCY Times (Altitude Adjusted)

100 free – 51.63

200 free – 1:49.66

500 free – 4:53.82

1650 free – 17:11.96

While the NAIA National Championships were canceled due to Covid-19 in 2021, West Virginia Tech finished 11th at the 2020 NAIA National Championships. In 2021, the school finished in 4th at the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships. The team’s freestyle group was led by Guillermo Usechi, who was a top-8 in the 100, 200, and 500 freestyles. In the 1650, the school’s top performer was Regiloe Mashao, who took 5th in the event with a time of 17:38.20.

Vallance will be a big pick up for the team, as he will contribute both individually, and as a member of the program’s relays immediately after arriving on campus. He would have held the program’s top time in the 1650 last year, and would have made all three of the school’s freestyle relays

