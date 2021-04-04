After playing in five countries, this player got a chance to debut – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

A three-match ODI series has started between South Africa and Pakistan. In the first match at Centurion, the hosts set a score of 273 runs for six wickets thanks to an unbeaten century by Resi van der Dussen (123). Resi van der Dussen scored his first century of ODI career. He faced 134 balls in his innings and hit 10 fours and two sixes. Apart from him, David Miller scored an innings of 50 runs. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf took two wickets each but both proved to be expensive as well. South Africa started the game by losing the toss and then lost four wickets. Adam Markram (19) and Quinton de Kock (20) combined to add 34 runs for the first wicket.

But both fell victim to Shaheen Afridi in the interval of seven runs. Tenba Bawuma’s debut as captain was bad. He became a victim of Mohammad Hasnain by scoring one run. Heinrich Klasses also became a victim of Faheem Ashraf by scoring one run. In this way the Proteas team lost four wickets for 55 runs. In such a time, Reci van der Dussen and Miller came together. Both of them battered and weakened the clutches of Pakistan. Both added 116 runs for the fifth wicket. Miller played a half-century in 56 balls with the help of five fours. He became the victim of Haris Rauf in the 36th over. But Van der Dusen stayed on the other end. He added a quick 64 runs for the sixth wicket with Andil Phelukwayo. Then he completed his first century of ODI career in 123 balls. He hit a century with eight fours and a six. Together with Kagiso Rabada, adding 48 runs for the seventh wicket, he led the team to a strong score of 273 runs.

Made an international debut at the age of 30

With this century, Rasi van der Dussen made his figures better in ODI career. He made his debut in 2019 at the age of 30. Since then, he has played 22 matches for South Africa and has scored 830 runs at a tremendous average of 83. He has so far scored one century and seven half-centuries in ODIs. It took Van der Dusen a long time to step into international cricket. Before his debut in 2019, he also played in countries like England, Ireland, Netherlands, Canada, West Indies. After scoring runs in leagues around the world, he got a chance to play in the South African National Team.