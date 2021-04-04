LATEST

After playing in five countries, this player got a chance to debut – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
After playing in five countries, this player got a chance to debut - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

A three-match ODI series has started between South Africa and Pakistan. In the first match at Centurion, the hosts set a score of 273 runs for six wickets thanks to an unbeaten century by Resi van der Dussen (123). Resi van der Dussen scored his first century of ODI career. He faced 134 balls in his innings and hit 10 fours and two sixes. Apart from him, David Miller scored an innings of 50 runs. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf took two wickets each but both proved to be expensive as well. South Africa started the game by losing the toss and then lost four wickets. Adam Markram (19) and Quinton de Kock (20) combined to add 34 runs for the first wicket.


But both fell victim to Shaheen Afridi in the interval of seven runs. Tenba Bawuma’s debut as captain was bad. He became a victim of Mohammad Hasnain by scoring one run. Heinrich Klasses also became a victim of Faheem Ashraf by scoring one run. In this way the Proteas team lost four wickets for 55 runs. In such a time, Reci van der Dussen and Miller came together. Both of them battered and weakened the clutches of Pakistan. Both added 116 runs for the fifth wicket. Miller played a half-century in 56 balls with the help of five fours. He became the victim of Haris Rauf in the 36th over. But Van der Dusen stayed on the other end. He added a quick 64 runs for the sixth wicket with Andil Phelukwayo. Then he completed his first century of ODI career in 123 balls. He hit a century with eight fours and a six. Together with Kagiso Rabada, adding 48 runs for the seventh wicket, he led the team to a strong score of 273 runs.

Made an international debut at the age of 30

With this century, Rasi van der Dussen made his figures better in ODI career. He made his debut in 2019 at the age of 30. Since then, he has played 22 matches for South Africa and has scored 830 runs at a tremendous average of 83. He has so far scored one century and seven half-centuries in ODIs. It took Van der Dusen a long time to step into international cricket. Before his debut in 2019, he also played in countries like England, Ireland, Netherlands, Canada, West Indies. After scoring runs in leagues around the world, he got a chance to play in the South African National Team.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
624
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
604
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
598
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
579
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
568
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
560
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
556
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
506
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
487
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
484
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]cletech.com

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top