After provoking the French, the world champion buys an expensive dog to protect him

World champion Emiliano Martinez, the keeper of the den for the Argentine national team, got a new, expensive dog to protect him with his family.

The English player, Aston Villa, sparked controversy due to his loud celebration of the championship, the most prominent of which was his holding a doll with the face of his rival in the match, Kylian Mbappe, on it.

The British newspaper “Daily Star” reported that the 30-year-old guard bought a “Belgian Malino” dog, which weighs 30 kilograms, and was trained in a US Navy camp.

The company that sold the dog to Martinez has 35 years of experience supplying trained dogs to the rich and famous, and its price was about £20,000. Among her other football clients are Hugo Lloris of Tottenham and the French national team, and Ashley Cole, the former Chelsea star.

The French Minister of Sports confirmed that she would contact her Argentine counterpart because of the ridicule that French striker Kylian Mbappe was subjected to by Emiliano during the “Tango” players’ celebration after their arrival in the capital, Buenos Aires, and the “Emi” celebrations also sparked angry reactions among former French players, most notably Patrick Vieira and Adel. archer.