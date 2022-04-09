After recalling batches of ‘Kinder Eggs’ with salmonella, Belgium’s Ferrero factory shuts down

In Argentina, the company decided to “voluntarily withdraw” the Kinder Mini Eggs, with an expiration date between July 11 and October 21.

After withdrawing some batches of its products from the market in several European countries, Argentina and the United States, the Ferrero company closed its Kinder chocolate factory in Belgium.The measure comes days after Easter, after cases of salmonella were detected in Europe among people who consumed these chocolates.

The Belgian Food Safety Agency (AFSCA) announced this Friday that it withdrew production authorization for the Kinder chocolate factory in Arlon, the origin of the salmonella outbreak, after noting that Ferrero, the owner of…