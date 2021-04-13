After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments

Bollywood participant ie Akshay Kumar has overwhelmed Kovid. His spouse Twinkle Khanna has already given details about this. Right this moment, Akshay has made the primary tweet after defeating Corona. On this submit, he has despatched needs to the followers in a really particular method, on many festivals being celebrated on this present day. Whereas the followers of Akshay have expressed happiness over his restoration, this tweet of Akshay has are available super dialogue for a selected cause.

Akshay Kumar has shared a submit on his Instagram account after recovering from Corona. Wherein he has first wished the followers on the brand new yr in accordance with the Hindu calendar. He wrote – ‘Nav Samvatsar – Warmest greetings to all of Vikram Samvat 2078’. He then wrote- ‘Greatest needs to everybody like Gudi Padwa, Samvatsar Padvo, Yugadi, Ugadi, Chetty Chand, Navreh, Baisakhi, New Yr, Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Cheiraoba, and Pana Sankranti’.

Nav Samvatsar — ​​Heartiest greetings of Vikram Samvat 2078 My greatest needs to each one for “Nav samvatsar- Vikram Samvat 2078” Comfortable Gudi Padwa, Samvatsar Padvo, Yugadi, Ugadi, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Baisakhi, Naba Barsha, Bihu, Vishu, Puthandu, Cheiraoba, Pana Sankranti to all – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 13, 2021

Our khiladi battle with corona and now examined detrimental…I am tremendous glad proper now! Love you sir and wishing you identical😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/NCzJt4BQ9l – axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) April 13, 2021

Akshay's tweets are getting sturdy reactions from the followers. Many followers have expressed happiness about their restoration on social media.

