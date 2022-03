Https://grafkfesbukkcom/v8k0/instgrm_ombed?uarel=https%3a%2F%2Fwwwkinstgrmkcom%2Fp%2FCbset3LubCK%2F&akses_tokn=EAAGZAH4sEtVABAFe22QpiXNj3kepRFPk44hCPiALL49G8ZA5shQ5LgZCxAMOcafXYZA6VvgehcMQ9o0ZB4AZBIZBSrUXEALiZBZAyOeZAlKGIgXSxKdSrFtPa38WcA2qBz46hZAZCU6Vp0f9wBTvNBJH60xDQlIMv0kXZB5ZB3FlXXKa0DmgZDZD

group will start May 27 his tour of the continent in cochabamba (Bolivia), to visit after Santa Cruz, Santiago de Chile, Buenos Aires, Asuncion and Lima, And finally end up at Movistar Arena bogota June 10.

In August 2020, the group presented their twenty-eighth album, titled “From Buenos Aires to the World”with local statistics of stature Vicentico, Abel Pintos, Lali and Palito Ortega, among others. Also in November…