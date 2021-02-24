After six long years, TVF pitchers return with Season 2!

viral fever Since becoming popular, TVF is known as one of the most consistent and acclaimed channels on YouTube. The channel has produced several shows which have been put in the minds of the viewers. There is no harm in saying that TVF has revolutionized digital content in India. Now whenever we listen to TVF we remember one of the best series coming from India and that is – pitchers. Guess what? After six long years of waiting, TVF finally listened to fans and is coming up with a second season of pitchers. Yes! Pitchers 2 is finally happening !!!

Since the show released in 2015, it has been adding new fans, and has achieved a cult status in India. The show follows a group of 4 men named Naveen, Jeetu, Yogi and Mandal, who quit their TMT to fulfill their dream of developing a start up company. The show was praised for its realistic setting and highlighted the issues that most people face in their lives.

The pitcher was a rollercoaster ride from the start and at a time when TheMiracleTechs were in their baby steps in India, TVF with Pitchers gave India a new means of entertainment. Since the end of the show, fans have been expecting for season 2 and have been getting angry for the same from year to year. It gets really fun whenever TVF announces a new show, with the first comments being about “Pitcher Season 2”.

And now, after almost six years of waiting, TVF has finally given fans what they want as a small teaser for pitchers. On February 21, TVF released a video that included their annual content slate for 2021. Shows like Video Snippets – Kota Factory S2, Panchayat S2, Girls Hostel S2, Hostel Days S2, College Romance S2 etc. But what attracted the most attention was the 10 second clip of Pitchers 2.

Although nothing was revealed about the show, from the teaser we can see that the new season will focus on the back story of all the major characters. We see Naveen meeting Yogi in his college hostel and this is where his friendship started. This may naturally focus on their current lives, but it will be interesting to see how the gang got together.

Interestingly, the slate video “college setting” was emphasized as most of the shows would be based on the same. For the lack of 2020, TVF seems to be bringing a much-needed surge of joy to its fans in 2021.

No release date has been announced yet, but we’ll definitely keep you updated!