After South, now ‘Dhoomam 2’ will make a splash in Bollywood

The intoxication of the famous Malayalam hit film ‘Yam Drisham 2’ is still raging on the heads of fans. Now fans have got to hear another good news related to the film. After immense success, it has now been officially announced to make ‘Drisham 2’ in Hindi. It is reported that the Hindi rights to the film have been purchased.



Film critic Taran Adarsh ​​has given this news from his official Twitter handle. It has been reported that Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, the production house of ‘Panorama Studio International’, have bought the rights for the remake of ‘Drisham 2’. Let us know that soon the director of the film and its star cast can also make an official announcement. However, it is not yet clear which stars will appear in the film.

Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios International says that it is our duty to present the film in the same way. However, Antony Perumbavoor, the producer of Malayalam film ‘Drisham 2’ said, “I am very happy to know that the film is going to be made in many other languages.” Let me tell you that Visual was released in 2015. The film featured Ajay Devgan and Tabu in the lead roles.