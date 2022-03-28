After St. Peter’s, Can New York Embrace Its Hoops Bullying?

register here To have the Beyond the Back page delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.

Our basketball David is finished. Our basketball Goliath is just getting started.

St. Peters has enjoyed the popularity of saints. Local basketball fans can now root for the Blue Devils in the case of Kyrie Irving, with the title hopes in search of the next field team.

The magic race for the peacocks that put a tiny Jersey City school on the map, inspired every mid-major across the country, captivated the same fans whose bracket they busted, is over. The final – a 69-49 win by No. 8 North Carolina on Sunday – was deceiving. St Peters was never in the game, going down 9–0 after three and a half minutes and 27–9 with 6:02 to play in the first half. Peacock,…