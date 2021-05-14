After Suresh Raina, now the help of this famous player will come forward Sonu Sood, Bole-Bhai, will be delivered …

Who does not know the messiah of the needy and the famous Bollywood superstar Sonu Sood today. He was called the real life hero. Sonu Sood is helping people selflessly. To take the migrant laborers home, to arrange phones for the study of children, to arrange for ventilators, remedieswire, oxygen cylinders. Sonu Sood is trying to help everyone in every situation.

Sonu Sood has also helped the stars. He helped Suresh Raina. Suresh Raina’s aunt needed oxygen. Now Sonu has come forward to help cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan Singh had sought help on Twitter. He wrote: “A remediesvir injection is required. He also shared the patient details. Sonu Sood wrote, “Brother, it will be distributed. “Harbhajan Singh has thanked him for this. Harbhajan wrote, Thank you, my brother. God bless you with strength and blessings.

Bhaji… Will can be delivered May 12, 2021

The same Sonu Sood also helped Neha Dhupia. Sonu Sood has recently sourced oxygen planters from France. Sonu said in a statement that in view of the lack of oxygen in the country, many oxygen plants have been ordered. This will remove the lack of oxygen in the entire country. Everything will be on time. Sonu said, “We are seeing that many people are facing many problems due to lack of oxygen cylinders. These oxygen cylinders will not be delivered to similar hospitals but will be completely filled.