After Surviving Disaster vs. Golden Knights, ‘Faith Is the Word’ for the Canucks

Vancouver – On paper, the Vegas Golden Knights team was better. On the ice, the Vancouver Canucks had the best player. Better goalkeeper too.

An all-around world night for Elias Peterson ended with teammate Quinn Hughes scoring 51 seconds into overtime as the Canucks survived a third-period collapse to beat the Golden Knights 5–4 in overtime.

The game had huge playoff implications for both teams – the win allows the Canucks to maintain their unlikely pursuit for a Stanley Cup berth – and mirrors the emotional tinge of Vancouver’s National Hockey League season.

The Canucks trailed the Knights 3-1 in the second period, with Pettersson, the resurgent star who is playing perhaps his best hockey since bursting into the NHL four years ago, settling a three…