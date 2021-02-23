After Tandava Fasco, are people ready for Netflix’s political drama Chunna?

Netflix is ​​always one step ahead when it comes to streaming content and producing them. Netflix has already mentioned how they want to invest more and more in the original content section of India. Given the huge population and diversity of this country, Netflix should be on its toes with the most updated content of all time. Also recently Netflix has an upcoming show called “Lime”.

The Netflix original will star Jimmy Shergill and will be based in and around the socio-political events of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The show will focus more on the political aspects of the state, which will be mixed here and there with bits and pieces of crime. The Netflix original is being directed by Pushpendra Nath Mishra and the show has reportedly begun with the shooting of the film.

Although there has been no confirmation from both sides but rumors have prevailed. This show named “Lime” may be a different name till the end. Now, the talk is last month when we had already seen that Amazon Prime Video started streaming “Tandav”. The country became ineffective and that series of disputes continued, which continues even today.

Now, Netflix Coming up with another politically based show, we can only imagine what this show could be. The wounds of those opposing the orgy are still fresh and if Netflix And Shoemakers plans go well, with Choon releasing by the end of 2021. This means that those who protested back may return for it again.

But nothing can be said right now, because we have seen all kinds of political dramas flowing. From being a comedy to a thriller thriller at times, political shows and films have retained all these sub-genres from time to time. It is still too early to predict what and how good the show will be.

Although Jimmy Shergill has already appeared in the web-series, this will be his first time with Netflix. For director Pushpendra Nath Mishra, he has already worked with Netflix and gave viewers a beautiful piece in the form of a comedy-drama series, “Taj Mahal 1989” streaming on Netflix.