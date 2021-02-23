ENTERTAINMENT

After Tandava Fasco, are people ready for Netflix’s political drama Chunna?

Posted on

Netflix is ​​always one step ahead when it comes to streaming content and producing them. Netflix has already mentioned how they want to invest more and more in the original content section of India. Given the huge population and diversity of this country, Netflix should be on its toes with the most updated content of all time. Also recently Netflix has an upcoming show called “Lime”.

The Netflix original will star Jimmy Shergill and will be based in and around the socio-political events of the state of Uttar Pradesh. The show will focus more on the political aspects of the state, which will be mixed here and there with bits and pieces of crime. The Netflix original is being directed by Pushpendra Nath Mishra and the show has reportedly begun with the shooting of the film.

Although there has been no confirmation from both sides but rumors have prevailed. This show named “Lime” may be a different name till the end. Now, the talk is last month when we had already seen that Amazon Prime Video started streaming “Tandav”. The country became ineffective and that series of disputes continued, which continues even today.

Now, Netflix Coming up with another politically based show, we can only imagine what this show could be. The wounds of those opposing the orgy are still fresh and if Netflix And Shoemakers plans go well, with Choon releasing by the end of 2021. This means that those who protested back may return for it again.

But nothing can be said right now, because we have seen all kinds of political dramas flowing. From being a comedy to a thriller thriller at times, political shows and films have retained all these sub-genres from time to time. It is still too early to predict what and how good the show will be.

Although Jimmy Shergill has already appeared in the web-series, this will be his first time with Netflix. For director Pushpendra Nath Mishra, he has already worked with Netflix and gave viewers a beautiful piece in the form of a comedy-drama series, “Taj Mahal 1989” streaming on Netflix.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
930
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });