After the camp on July 9, the government is analyzing the increase in the food card

advisor to the president John Manuel Olmos assured that the national government is evaluating an update meal cardafter Protests at Avenida 9 de Julio from thousands of people pictero unit,

Demonstration in front of Ministry of Social Development john zablet With a camp of liberated organizations from the south, Barrios de Pie, Mst Teresa Vive, MTR and Polo Obrero can increase sports and various economic tools to ease economic hardship. According to Olmos, there will be announcements soon and “various tools are being analyzed so that the most vulnerable sectors do not suffer significant loss of purchasing power.”

In addition to remembering that the national government announced a…