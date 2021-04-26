ENTERTAINMENT

After the death of the father, Hina Khan is now corona infected, said – everyone needs prayers

This time is becoming very difficult for actress Hina Khan. While Hina Khan’s father had said goodbye to this world recently, actress Corona has now become infected. Hina Khan has given this information on social media herself.

What is Hina Khan’s post
Hina Khan wrote in her social media post, ‘I have become infected with Corona at this time of great difficulty and hardship for me and my family. Following the doctors’ instructions, I have converted myself to home and am following all the necessary guidelines. Whoever has come in contact with me in the last few days, please get your Kovid test done. I need all of your prayers, stay safe and take care of yourself. ‘

Distance from social media
Remind that on the last day (April 25) after the father’s death, Hina Khan expressed her grief on social media. Hina Khan wrote in the story on her Instagram account – ‘My dear father Aslam Khan left us all on 20 April 2021. I am thankful to all of you for worrying about me and my family during this difficult time. I and my family are in mourning, so my team will handle social media accounts for my work commitments. Thank you for your support and love- Hina Khan ‘.

Hina’s father dies
Significantly, Hina Khan’s father died on 20 April. According to the information, he died due to cardiac arrest. At that time, the actress had gone to Kashmir to shoot one of her projects. At the same time, Hina Khan returned to Mumbai immediately after receiving the news of her father’s death. Many celebrities, including fans have mourned the social media through the death of Hina’s father.

