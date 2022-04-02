After the defeat of Beerschot, Greg Vanderdit has only words of praise for Club Brugge: “This Club Brugge is of a different level”.

It was not an easy evening for Beerschot. Exile a fact and that Club Brugge receive a visit. Vendreidt was satisfied with his goalkeeper’s performance and praised his goalkeeper during the press conference.

“We shouldn’t be stupid about it”, said Bearshot coach Greg Vanderdit, opening the press conference after the loss against Club Brugge. “You expect a perfect game from your players. Everyone knows what we are in and the conditions. You also hope that you don’t have a scenario like this against Anderlecht with punishment. Football goalscorers And we were lucky today that Club Brugge didn’t take all their chances. Antoine Lejolie would also like to congratulate them on their excellent performance.”

Vanderdit also praised Club Brugge’s football. “This Club Brugge is of a different level, of a different dimension. I also admire the way they have brought it up. If…