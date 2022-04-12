After the Los Angeles Lakers fired Frank Vogel after a disappointing 33–49 season, the new HC . Planned search for ‘duly’

The Los Angeles Lakers fired Frank Vogel on Monday, choosing their title-winning head coach for one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history.

Vogel was under contract through the next season, but almost nothing has recovered over the past two seasons thanks to a roster assembled by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka and coached by Vogel, who spent his three seasons there. I went 127-98. club.

Pelinka declined to elaborate on Monday why he and owner Jenny Buss thought Vogel should be fired.

“Today is not the day to point fingers and remove all specific causes,” Pelinka said. “We just felt organizationally, at the highest level, it was time for a new voice. … That’s not to say anything against the unbelievable …