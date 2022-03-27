After the Netherlands beat Denmark in an interesting exhibition game, Ericsson made his debut with a goal, right in Amsterdam.

Like the Red Devils, the Dutch national team also practiced on Saturday evening.

Along with Denmark, Orange faced a formidable opponent. The Danes were the first European country to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

At the Johan Cruzff-Arena in Amsterdam, the Netherlands (without Noa Lange) took the lead after fifteen minutes through Steven Bergwijn, but much later Vestergaard scored again on a pass from Joachim Mahle (ex-Jenk). Equaled.

1️⃣-1️⃣ | The Netherlands and Denmark make this an exciting match! #NEDDEN pic.twitter.com/US4HIuZ3wn — Eleven Sports (NL) (@ElevenSportsBEn) 26 March 2022

The first half turned into a real goal-scoring celebration as Nathan Acke and Memphis Depay (from the spot) ensured it was 3-1 at half time. Just before half time, Club Brugge striker Skov Olsen came in for the injured Poulsen.