After the no-confidence motion, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan called for early elections

Events on a dramatic day plunged the country into deep political turmoil and Parliament was dissolved, prompting Pakistan to head to fresh elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan dodged a no-confidence motion on Sunday after the deputy speaker, a member of Khan’s ruling party, refused to move it. Qasim Khan Suri claimed that there was “foreign interference” in the attempt to remove Khan.

Opposition MPs condemned the move and pledged to fight the decision.

Shahbaz Sharif, who was considered one of the front runners to replace Khan when removed from power, described the parliamentary bloc as “nothing short of high treason”.

“Its coercive and brazen violation will have consequences…