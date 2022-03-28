After the Oscars boom: Why alopecia is making things worse

The condition of ‘alopecia’ is in the headlines after the Oscars. What is this?

In 2018, American actress Jada Pinkett Smith was diagnosed with alopecia. Since then, she has spoken openly about her illness in the media and shaved her head last summer. It’s that shaved head that was the subject of a joke by American comedian Chris Rock last weekend that wasn’t quite right with Will Smith, Pinkett Smith’s husband.

Alopecia is a general term for hair loss. the most common form androgen alopecia Or male pattern baldness, which we are all familiar with. It affects both men, usually by the age of 40, and women, especially during menopause. Hair loss on the scalp is a result of aging and because hair follicles in certain places on the scalp react incorrectly to male hormones. This form of hair loss is genetically determined.

