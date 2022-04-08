After the rocket attack on the Kramatorsk train station: Russia intentionally kills civilians?

Russia Denied that Russian troops attacked the station. According to the Defense Ministry, the attack was carried out by the Tochka-U missile used by Ukraine, which had previously been used in the attack on central Donetsk in mid-March. Then 17 people had died. Ukraine is said to have used this type of missile when it recently set fire to a Russian military transport ship in the occupied port of Burdiansk. According to Moscow, this type of missile was replaced by more modern missiles domestically in 2019.

According to Ukraine, the station in Kramatorsk was hit by missiles of the type SS-21 Totsjka-oe. It is a Soviet-era short-range ballistic missile that can carry conventional, but also chemical and nuclear payloads, as well as cluster munitions. data from american think tank csis (Center for Strategic and International Studies) In Washington, it appears that Russia has such missiles …