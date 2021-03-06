After the scam 1992, is it the time of the scam 2003? – TheMiracleTech

Scam 1992: After the super success of The Harshad Mehta Story, production house Talia Entertainment decided to expand the same franchise. In the process, he now announced the series 2 of the scandal, Seem 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi.

Telgi was a convicted fraudster. The series will be based on his 2003 Telgi stamp paper scam. The makers have said that the show will be adapted from the Hindi book ‘Reporter’s Dairy’ written by popular journalist Sanjay Singh. The series reveals how Karim, a man from a lower middle class family in Karnataka, allegedly went to a fraud of Rs. 20000 crores.

Kiran Yajnopaveet and Sanjay Singh will write the screenplay of the project. Hansal Mehta, who returned as the first director of the series, also for this season. TMTing of the season will begin later this year and will premiere mostly in 2022. More information about the cast and crew will be announced soon.

