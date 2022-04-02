After the second round, Shibuno led the Chevron Championship. LPGA

Rancho Mirage, Calif. (AP) — Hinako Shibuno’s first impression of Mission Hills Country Club was far from confidence-inspiring — and, last time, wrong.

“It was a tough course for me. I couldn’t even imagine that I could play here,” the 23-year-old from Japan said through a translator on Friday, recalling the time she now played The Chevron. known as the Championship.

A year and a half after finishing 51st on his debut, he took a one-stroke lead over the weekend on the mountain-framed course that has hosted major championships for the last time. The tournament, which began in 1972 and became a major in 1983, is moving to Houston the following year after failing to attract a sponsor willing to keep it in Mission Hills.

Shibuno opened on par 4 with a tap-in birdie and…