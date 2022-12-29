- After the victory over Wydad..the Royal Army players: “The journey is long..we were focused on the match and we have an integrated team.”Hespress
- Pictures: Al-Taknouti raises controversy with a sudden attackKoora
- Benabicha: “The defeat against El-Jaish was not expected, but it is not the end of the world, and Wydad will continue to play for the title.”elbotola
- Violence in the suburbs of Rabat following the FAR-Wydad Casablanca match Day 24
- The Royal Army ends the 10-year knot in front of WydadKoora
- View full coverage of the news on Google News
After the victory over Wydad.. the Royal Army players: "The journey is long.. We were focused in the match and we have an integrated team" – Hespress
By
Posted on