After this film, Jaya opted out of the film industry, know why – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

After this film, Jaya opted out of the film industry, know why

After this film, Jaya opted out of the film industry, know why

Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan, who gave her best performance in films and is currently recognized as a politician, was born on 9 April 1948 in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, to a Hindu Bengali family. His father Tarun Kumar Bhaduri has been a writer, journalist and stage performer. Her mother’s name was Indira Bhaduri who was a housewife. Jaya Ji completed her studies at St. Joseph Convent School in Bhopal. In 1966, Jaya Bhaduri ji was awarded the Cadet Award Best All India during her performance in NCC on the occasion of Republic Day.

Jaya Bhaduri started her career with Satyajit Ray’s Bengali film Mahanagar. At that time, Jaya ji was just 15 years old. And even before these films, Jaya ji appeared in two films. But Jaya ji acted in these films for a few minutes. Subsequently, he got his first major break from the film ‘Guddi’ 1971. In this film, Jaya Bhaduri played a girl who is very fond of watching films and fell in love with actor Dharmendra. Jaya Bhaduri played her character in such a playful manner that the audience is not able to forget that role even today. In the year 1972, Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Jaya Bhaduri’s film ‘Try’. I got an opportunity to work in the film which proved to be a milestone for his cine career. After the success of this film, she rose to the bull of fame. She was also nominated with the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her strong performance in the film.

During the making of the 1972 film ‘Ek Nazar’, Jaya Bhaduri turned film actor Amitabh Bachchan. After this Jaya Bhaduri and Amitabh Bachchan married on 3 June 1973, Jaya Bhaduri became Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan. Jaya ji has two children, including a son Abhishek Bachchan, who is an actor in Bollywood. And daughter is Shweta Bachchan. Seeing family responsibilities after marriage in the eighties, Jaya reduced her work in films to a great extent. Directed by Yash Chopra, the film ‘Silsila’ was released in 1981. This was the last film of his cine career. After this Jaya Bhaduri stayed away from the film industry for almost 17 years. Jaya Bhaduri started the second film of her cinematic career through Hazar Chaurasi Ki Maa, which was released in 1998. In the film directed by Govind Nihalani on the Naxalite issue, Jaya Bhaduri won the hearts of the audience by playing the role of her mother. In an emotional way. Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth highest civilian award, by the Government of India in 1992.

