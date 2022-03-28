“After Tonight, We Have To Have Real Jobs” – Phil Collins Exits After Last Genesis Gig

Phil Collins and Genesis have officially taken the wraps off their music careers after performing a sold-out farewell concert at London’s O2 Arena this weekend.

Collins, whose well-documented health problems have seen him perform while sitting on the band’s final tour playing drums with his son Nick, quipped, “After tonight we’ll all have real jobs. “

Last year, Collins revealed that “I can barely hold a stick”. As a result of damage to the vertebrae and nerve of the neck.

“I’m kind of physically disabled,” he said at the time, “which is very disappointing because I’d love to play there with my son.”

Former Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel, who left the band in 1975, was present at the gig, and shared a photo with Collins and longtime friend…