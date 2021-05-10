After Twitter, Kangana got angry with such action

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut sometimes faces trolls for her outspoken statements. She sometimes strikes her social occasions because of her outspoken statements and she blushes. Now last Sunday she alleged that Instagram deleted her post, in which she reported Kovid to be positive. He made sarcastic sarcasm on Instagram saying ‘Insta Ek Kovid is involved in the fan club’. You can see that he shared therapy in his Instagram story in a very funny way. Kangana has expressed her anger through her words.

You can see in the story, she wrote, “Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to drop Kovid because some people were hurt. Simpathy is expressed on Twitter for terrorists and communists but there is also a fan club ”.

Kangana told the fans last Saturday that she has tested positive for Kovid-19 and isolated herself. Kangana had made headlines earlier when her Twitter account was also suspended for her many controversial tweets.