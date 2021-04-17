ENTERTAINMENT

After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar beats the Corona, writing- ‘I am negative but …’

A excellent news has emerged for the followers of Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar. On social media, Bhumi has knowledgeable that he too has crushed Corona. Recall that earlier at the present time, Vicky Kaushal and right now (Saturday) Kovid report of Katrina Kaif has additionally been unfavorable.

Land publish
Bhumi Pednekar has given details about her corona unfavorable on social media. Sharing a phenomenal image of her, Bhumi wrote, ‘I’m unfavorable, however tremendous constructive for all times’. Followers are liking this publish of land made a while in the past and are expressing their happiness by commenting.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina are additionally Kovid Negatives
Remind that Vicky Kaushal additionally shared the information of being corona unfavorable with the followers on the day before today. Vicky gave this data to the followers with a smiling image of him. Together with this, Vicky had additionally talked about this factor on Insta Story. On the identical day (Saturday), Katrina Kaif additionally knowledgeable that she has turn out to be unfavorable.

Virtually all three had given data collectively
Considerably, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar had reported on April 5 that the corona was contaminated on social media. On the following day, Katrina Kaif additionally advised on Insta Story that she has turn out to be corona contaminated. Tell us that in the previous few days, many stars together with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have crushed Corona. On the similar time, Katrina, Vicky and Bhumi have additionally been included on this checklist.

Vicky and Bhumi can be seen collectively in Mr. Lele
Recall that when Vicky’s Kovid report got here constructive, he was busy taking pictures for the movie Mr. Lele. Bhumi Pednekar can even be seen alongside Vicky within the movie. The movie is being directed by Shashank Khaitan. On the similar time, Varun Dhawan and Jahnavi Kapoor can even be seen within the movie. Along with Mr. Lele, Vicky’s account additionally contains Immortal Ashwatthama and Sam Manek Shaw’s biopic Sam Bahadur. Other than Mr. Lele, Bhumi can be seen within the movie Badhaai Do together with Rajkumar Rao.

