After Viktor Orban’s resounding electoral victory: Hungary will now raise 5 questions about the course

During his previous reign, Orban came into conflict with the European Union several times. A sarcasm in his victory speech suggests that this may well happen in the years to come. “Our victory is so great, it can be seen from the Moon. And it can certainly be seen from Brussels!” The Prime Minister of Hungary made the announcement.

Still, the country has a good reason not to make it too difficult for the EU. “Hungary, like many European countries, is facing a deep economic crisis. In addition, the government has spent a lot of election money ahead of the elections,” explains Baliaev.

At the moment, due to the country’s previous conflict over the rule of law, the EU is withholding money from the Corona Recovery Fund for Hungary. “Orban could very well have used that money, but it promised to be tough negotiations.”