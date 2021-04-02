After watching ‘Chali Chali’, people are searching for this song of Jayalalitha, Fan wrote- Amma’s soul penetrated Kangana – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Thalaivi’ song ‘Chali Chali’ is out. The picturization of this song is quite impressive. Kangana fans are quite excited to see this song. People have commented on the song that Kangana has worn the same pink clothes as Jayalalithaa had seen in her initial film. Now people are looking for Jayalalithaa’s Tamil debut film Vennira Aadai by searching the song Ammamma Kaatru. Jayalalithaa is also seen soaking in water in this song.

Ever since the announcement of Kangana’s upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’, it is in the news. Its trailer has arrived and people liked it a lot. Now the film’s first song ‘Chali Chali’ has been released. Kangana’s fans are praising this song a lot. A social media user has written that seeing the song, it seems that Kangana’s soul has come to Jayalalithaa. Another wrote that Jayalalithaa also wore similar clothes in her first film, which means that the makers have touched every part of Amma’s life. People are now watching Jayalalithaa’s original song search.

Thalaivi is releasing on April 23

Kangana had given the teaser of this song. Fans were waiting for it eagerly. Now people are waiting for the release of the film. Kangana’s film ‘Thalaivi’ is releasing on 23 April 2021. The movie will be released in theaters. Due to Corona, the release of many films has been postponed but Thalivei will be released. The film stars Arvind Swamy and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film is also released in Tamil and Telugu languages.