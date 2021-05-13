LATEST

After Xiaomi, Motorola begins exploring over-the-air charging tech – The Next Web

Earlier this year, Xiaomi showed off a concept video for charging a phone over the air in a room. Now, Motorola has also announced that exploring long-distance wireless charging solutions for its future generations of devices.

The phone maker is partnering with GuRu wireless, a company that’s working on over-the-air charging solutions for multiple devices. The US-based firm claims to have a proprietary charging tech that uses millimeter-wave (mmWave) integrated circuits. Plus, its RF Lensing solutions can charge devices even at a 30 feet (9.14 meter) distance through a single transmitter.

GuRu said that first-gen chargers with this tech will be able to charge your phone between 5W to 10W. That’s not too fast, but if my phone’s charging while I’m lying on my bed and doomscrolling, why not?

At the moment, Motorola hasn’t detailed out its plan to include such charging tech in its devices. But we can expect these two companies to show off a concept at upcoming trade shows.

[Read: This dude drove an EV from the Netherlands to New Zealand — here are his 3 top road trip tips]

Apart from GuRu, other companies such as Ossia and Energous have also been trying different methods to achieve a charging future without wires.

It might be a while before we see any of these solutions in our smartphones as there are many moving parts to achieve consumer-grade long-distance charging.

The charger has to deliver enough power and it also has to track the device as you move across the room, and that could bring challenges with many obstacles in the environment. And you might not be able to get over-the-air charging through another company’s charger at the beginning. Plus, there are regulatory hurdles to safely transferring power over the air.

So don’t get excited just yet.

Did you know we have a newsletter all about consumer tech? It’s called Plugged In – and you can subscribe to it right here.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

84
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
40
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
28
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top